The White House said Monday that President Trump will “fight back” against China’s harmful trade practices, after Beijing slapped retaliatory tariffs on 128 U.S. products.

“He’s tired of us being taken advantage of,” White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said of the president. “They’ve taken our intellectual property, and the president’s going to fight back. He’s going to push back.”

China’s Ministry of Commerce said the U.S. had “seriously violated” international trade rules by imposing tariffs on steel and aluminum. China said it is slapping tariffs in return on U.S. meat, fruit, wine and other products.

Mrs. Sanders held open the possibility that the burgeoning trade war still can be resolved through negotiations.

“We want to be able to work with them to make sure that we’re getting a good deal, and that we’re not taken advantage of,” she said on Fox News.

Beijing also has called for more talks with Washington to avoid a full-blown trade war.

