Apparently what’s being called Sinclair’s “must-run promo” wasn’t all that “must-run” after all.

The Madison, Wisconsin Fox affiliate tweeted Monday that it did not run a Sinclair Broadcast Group promotional announcement warning about “fake news.”

TV station WMSN, channel 47, took to Twitter to wash its hands of the “must-run promo,” which Deadspin turned into an internet meme, and the cause of much liberal consternation, using footage of anchors in different cities reading the identical piece.

“WMSN/FOX47 Madison did not air the Sinclair promotional announcement during our 9pm news this weekend. Rather, we stayed true to our commitment to provide our Madison area viewers local news, weather and sports of interest to them,” the station said.

In response to the Sinclair message aired: “WMSN/FOX47 Madison did not air the Sinclair promotional announcement during our 9pm news this weekend. Rather, we stayed true to our commitment to provide our Madison area viewers local news, weather and sports of interest to them.” pic.twitter.com/MdQ568cWrH — FOX 47 Madison (@fox47madison) April 2, 2018

In barely an hour, Fox 47’s posting had been retweeted almost 700 times and garnered more than 2,500 likes.

