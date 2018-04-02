Apparently what’s being called Sinclair’s “must-run promo” wasn’t all that “must-run” after all.
The Madison, Wisconsin Fox affiliate tweeted Monday that it did not run a Sinclair Broadcast Group promotional announcement warning about “fake news.”
TV station WMSN, channel 47, took to Twitter to wash its hands of the “must-run promo,” which Deadspin turned into an internet meme, and the cause of much liberal consternation, using footage of anchors in different cities reading the identical piece.
“WMSN/FOX47 Madison did not air the Sinclair promotional announcement during our 9pm news this weekend. Rather, we stayed true to our commitment to provide our Madison area viewers local news, weather and sports of interest to them,” the station said.
In barely an hour, Fox 47’s posting had been retweeted almost 700 times and garnered more than 2,500 likes.
The Washington Times Comment Policy
The Washington Times is switching its third-party commenting system from Disqus to Spot.IM. You will need to either create an account with Spot.im or if you wish to use your Disqus account look under the Conversation for the link "Have a Disqus Account?". Please read our Comment Policy
before commenting.