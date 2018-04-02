AUBURN, Maine (AP) - A World War II soldier who became a spy in Europe for the forerunner of the CIA has died in Maine. Irving Isaacson was 102.
Isaacson was a retired lawyer in Lewiston. The Albert & Burpee Funeral Home in Lewiston confirms he died at Hospice House in his native Auburn last week.
He was a U.S. Army soldier assigned to the Office of Strategic Services. The Portland Press Herald reports he was trained to parachute behind enemy lines. He also helped the Dutch resistance effort.
Isaacson spied on the Soviets in eastern Europe. He authored “Memoirs of an Amateur Spy: The Story of the First OSS Spy in the Cold War with the Russians” in 2001.
Isaacson met his wife, Auschwitz concentration camp survivor Judith Magyar Isaacson, in 1945. She died in 2015 at age 90.
___
Information from: Portland Press Herald, http://www.pressherald.com
Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC.
The Washington Times Comment Policy
The Washington Times is switching its third-party commenting system from Disqus to Spot.IM. You will need to either create an account with Spot.im or if you wish to use your Disqus account look under the Conversation for the link "Have a Disqus Account?". Please read our Comment Policy
before commenting.