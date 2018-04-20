Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar has been discharged from the hospital and is recuperating from an intestinal issue at his family home in Indiana, his agency said Friday.
HHS spokeswoman Caitlin Oakley said Mr. Azar was released from his second stint at an Indianapolis hospital on Thursday afternoon.
The secretary was diagnosed with an infection stemming from diverticulitis last weekend, postponing his return to Washington.
HHS said he will likely return to the office next week.
“As previously stated, he remains engaged with the responsibilities of running the department,” Ms. Oakley said.
The Washington Times Comment Policy
The Washington Times is switching its third-party commenting system from Disqus to Spot.IM. You will need to either create an account with Spot.im or if you wish to use your Disqus account look under the Conversation for the link "Have a Disqus Account?". Please read our Comment Policy
before commenting.