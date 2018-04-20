Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar has been discharged from the hospital and is recuperating from an intestinal issue at his family home in Indiana, his agency said Friday.



HHS spokeswoman Caitlin Oakley said Mr. Azar was released from his second stint at an Indianapolis hospital on Thursday afternoon.



The secretary was diagnosed with an infection stemming from diverticulitis last weekend, postponing his return to Washington.



HHS said he will likely return to the office next week.



“As previously stated, he remains engaged with the responsibilities of running the department,” Ms. Oakley said.

Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.