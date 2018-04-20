BALTIMORE (AP) — Baltimore Mayor Catherine Pugh has signed a bill banning carryout food and drink containers made from polystyrene foam.

The bill signed Thursday gives businesses 18 months to stop using containers made from this material, commonly called Styrofoam. It also prohibits restaurants and other food vendors from using cups, plates, dishes, bowls and trays or any similar items made from polystyrene foam.

Businesses that continue to use them after that window will face a fine of up to $1,000 for each offense.

The City Council unanimously passed the bill last month. Versions of the bill that previously failed had offered businesses a 90-day window to phase out the containers.

Councilman John Bullock introduced the bill.

