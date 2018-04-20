A former first lady has brought a little harmony and agreement to the competitive media realm.

Since the death of Barbara Bush at age 92 on Tuesday, the coverage in print, broadcast and online has portrayed her as a beloved and respected public figure, a devoted and down-to-earth matriarch and a woman of great faith. The collective media has produced timelines, photo essays, positive editorials and affectionate commentary for the last 72 hours.

“She was known as America’s grandmother — and ordinary Americans are lining up to pay their respects, with many mourners donning pearls in a nod to the former first lady’s signature accessory,” People magazine noted Friday.

Her final goodbye has warranted significant wall-to-wall coverage through carefully crafted and ambitious “special report” presentations lasting from two- to three hours.

The private funeral services for Mrs. Bush on Saturday in Houston will be covered live by every broadcast and cable network in the nation, each sending their most high-profile anchors and correspondents. Coverage includes input from presidential historians and veteran journalists who knew the former first lady personally during her time in the White House.

Programming on Fox News begins at noon with anchor Shepard Smith, who will broadcast live from St. Martin’s Episcopal Church in Houston. Chief political anchor Bret Baier — who covered the second term of the Bush administration in 2006 — and senior political analyst Brit Hume will also be featured.

Fox News anchor Dana Perino — who served as White House press secretary under the George W. Bush administration and knew the former first lady personally — will also be on hand, along with senior political correspondents Mike Emanuel and Adam Housley.

C-SPAN will also offer coverage beginning at noon on Saturday, for those who favor a minimum of intrusive commentary or fancy onscreen graphics.

NBC and sister network MSNBC feature special coverage titled “Remembering Barbara Bush,” to begin at noon on both networks. Correspondents include Tom Brokaw, Andrea Mitchell, Kelly O’Donnell, Nicole Wallace, Craig Melvin, presidential historian Michael Beschloss, Brian Williams and Chris Matthews.

ABC News presents “Celebrating Barbara Bush” at noon, featuring chief anchor George Stephanopoulos, anchor Amy Robach and Mark Updegrove, a presidential historian and president of the LBJ Foundation.

Special coverage on CBS will be anchored by CBS “This Morning Saturday” co-host Anthony Mason and anchor Reena Ninan, plus correspondents Bianna Golodryga, Weijia Jiang and veteran newsman Bob Schieffer.

CBS “Sunday Morning” will feature a story on the funeral as well as a commentary by historian Douglas Brinkley. “Face the Nation” will also provide coverage on Sunday.

In one form or another, the reports will be livestreamed online or available on-demand at network websites.

Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.