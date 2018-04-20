White House national security adviser John Bolton made one of his first key staffing moves Friday with the hiring of Mira Ricardel, a former defense adviser to President Trump’s campaign who served in the Pentagon under President George W. Bush.

Mr. Bolton tapped Ms. Ricardel for the position of deputy national security adviser. She previously served in the administration as undersecretary of Commerce for export administration.

“Mira Ricardel has a track record of successfully managing teams and diverse organizations, as well as addressing complex issues,” Mr. Bolton said. “I selected her as deputy national security adviser because her expertise is broad-based and includes national security matters related to our alliances, defense posture, technology security, foreign security assistance, and arms control.”

Ms. Ricardel served on the Trump transition team and reportedly clashed with Defense Secretary James Mattis over some of his proposed hires at the Pentagon. Prior to joining the administration, she worked for Boeing, a U.S. aerospace firm that is a major defense contractor.

In the Bush administration, the White House said she “played a central role in building support for United States and coalition operations in Afghanistan following the attacks of September 11, 2001.”

Ms. Ricardel has served in three administrations, holding positions in the Departments of State, Defense and Commerce. She also worked in the Senate office of Republican Leader Bob Dole.

Since taking over his post two weeks ago from Gen. H.R. McMaster, Mr. Bolton has forced out several national-security officials, including homeland security adviser Tom Bossert and National Security Council spokesman Michael Anton.

