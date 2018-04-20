ERIE, Pa. (AP) - The president of Erie’s city council has pleaded not guilty to federal charges that she stole more than $70,000 from the anti-violence nonprofit she founded after her son’s shooting death.

Sonya Arrington was charged last week with misusing donations intended for her nonprofit, Mothers Against Teen Violence, from 2011 to this year. Authorities say she used the group’s debit card to withdraw money 113 times at a casino and spent donated money on personal items.

The Erie Times-News reports that Arrington did not comment after her first court appearance Thursday. Her lawyer said they are preparing to look through the evidence handed over by prosecutors.

Arrington presided over a council meeting Wednesday and has said she does not plan to step down.

