DEERFIELD, Ill. (AP) - The northern Chicago suburb of Deerfield faces a second lawsuit after its village board voted unanimously to ban certain semi-automatic firearms.

The Chicago Tribune reports the advocacy group Guns Save Life and Deerfield resident John William Wombacher III filed the lawsuit Thursday in Lake County court. The ban goes into effect June 13 and includes the AR-15, which has been used in mass shootings.

The new lawsuit seeks a permanent injunction. Guns Save Life executive director John Boch says the group wants to stop the village from denying people “the right to firearms based merely on cosmetic appearance.” The Illinois State Rifle Association, the Second Amendment Foundation and Deerfield resident Daniel Easterday also filed a lawsuit against the ban April 5.

The village has said it “believes it has acted within its statutory authority.”

Information from: Chicago Tribune, http://www.chicagotribune.com

