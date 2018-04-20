The Democratic National Committee, in a lawsuit filed Friday, blamed the party’s fundraising woes during the 2016 presidential race on an nefarious plot, engineered by the Trump campaign, Russian officials and WikiLeaks, to disrupt the election.

Filed in federal court in Manhattan, the lawsuit says the “illegal conspiracy” between the three groups undercut the party’s message and “sowed discord within the Democratic Party at a time when party unity was essential to electoral success.”

“At the same time, Defendants’ conduct resulted in a dramatic drop in donations to the DNC,” the lawsuit says. “The dissemination of hacked information heightened donors’ concerns that confidential information disclosed through their contributions might be publicly disseminated.”

The Republican National Committee easily outraised the DNC in the 2016 election and has outperformed its rivals since then.

