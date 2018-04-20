President Trump said Friday that former FBI Director James B. Comey should have never been allowed to write and cash in on a “third rate book,” saying the situation is un-American.

Mr. Trump suggested a double standard has been applied to the way in which “Shadey James Comey” and former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn have been treated.

“So General Michael Flynn’s life can be totally destroyed while Shadey James Comey can Leak and Lie and make lots of money from a third rate book (that should never have been written),” Mr. Trumptweeted. “Is that really the way life in America is supposed to work? I don’t think so!”

The tweet came after the Justice Department Thursday sent Congress copies of the memos that Mr. Comey wrote to document his interactions with Mr. Trump.

In one excerpt, Mr. Comey wrote that Mr. Trump pointed his fingers to his head and said that Mr. Flynn had some “serious judgment issues.”

Mr. Flynn was fired after he misled Vice President Mike Pence about conversations he had with Russian Ambassador Sergey Kislyak.

On Thursday, Mr. Trump said the memos showed that there was “NO COLLUSION and NO OBSTRUCTION.”

“Also, he leaked classified information,” Mr. Trump said. “WOW! Will the Witch Hunt continue?”

