President Trump let the world know Friday that he is thrilled about the chance to speak at the Navy Academy commencement next month.
“So exciting! I have agreed to be the Commencement Speaker at our GREAT Naval Academy on May 25th in Annapolis, Maryland,” Mr. Trumptweeted. “Looking forward to being there.”
It marks first time that Mr. Trump will address the academy’s graduating class.
