Sen. Ed Markey of Massachusetts said Friday that the Comey memos show how President Trump has been “obsessionally focused” on the probe into possible collusion between Russia and his 2016 campaign.

“These documents just further flush out this intense effort, which Donald Trump has had right from the beginning of his presidency to try to sweep the entire Russia investigation under the rug,” Mr. Markey, a Democrat, said on CNN, referring to the memos by former FBI Director James B. Comey.

“All this is going to do is further intensify the public’s demand that they know everything that did happen potentially to compromise the presidential election of 2016 and the relationship between the Trump campaign, the Trump administration and the Russian government,” he said.

Mr. Markey, a member of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, said Mr. Trump is “absolutely angry” with Attorney General Jeff Sessions over his decision to recuse himself from the Russian investigation. Mr. Markey said that “is evidence” that he wanted Mr. Sessions to make sure there was no investigation.

He also said Mr. Trump wanted an “easy handling” of former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn. Mr. Flynn was fired by Mr. Trump for misleading the White House about his meeting with the Russian ambassador and later pleaded guilty to lying to the FBI.

“The totality of the picture, each and every detail, as it comes out is an indication of a serious concern on the part of the president that in its totality it becomes clear that there was an attempt to obstruct an investigation to get to the heart of the potential compromise of the election of 2016,” Mr. Markey said.

