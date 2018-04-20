LAS CRUCES, N.M. (AP) - A former federal Customs and Border Protection officer who worked in southern New Mexico could be sentenced to up to 20 years in prison after admitting he falsified a report after he knocked a detainee to the floor.

Former CBP Officer Christopher M. Holbrook pleaded guilty Thursday in federal court in Las Cruces to obstruction of justice.

Federal prosecutors say the case stems from a 2015 incident in which Holbrook intentionally swept a detainee’s legs out from under the detainee, causing the detainee’s head to hit the floor.

Holbrook admits in his plea agreement that he falsely said in a report that he used minimum force to regain control of the detainee and that he falsified the report to try to stay out of trouble.

