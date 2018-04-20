FORT BRAGG, N.C. (AP) - An Army chaplain at Fort Bragg faces possible disciplinary action after an investigation into whether he discriminated against a same-sex couple who wanted to attend a marriage retreat he was leading.

Maj. Scott Squires is endorsed by the North American Mission Board of the Southern Baptist Convention and said his denomination does not recognize same-sex marriages or counsel those in such relationships.

An Army sergeant and her wife were told other chaplains who support same-sex marriages also offer retreats, but those sessions were already booked.

The women complained and the Army is investigating.

Army rules for chaplains require them to follow the tenets of their faith. But the Army also requires equal treatment of all service members.

No final decision has been made in the case.

