Millionaire businessman Foster Friess will announce Friday he is running for governor of Wyoming, Politico reported.
Mr. Friess was reportedly considering running for the U.S. Senate last year, but decided to enter the governor’s race since the current Republican governor is term-limited.
The businessman made his money through his investment and asset management firm.
Mr. Friess has been a major donor for conservative presidential candidates, including former Pennsylvania Sen. Rick Santorum and Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker.
