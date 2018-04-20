ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) - A judge has denied a request to remove a former state senator’s name from the primary ballot after the former official pleaded guilty to fraud charges in a federal bribery case.

Anne Arundel County Circuit Court Judge Glenn Klavans made the ruling Friday against taking Nathaniel Oaks‘ name off the ballot for the June 26 Democratic primary for a Baltimore Senate seat.

State attorneys representing the elections board argued the process would delay ballot preparation and create the possibility for errors.

While Oaks is scheduled for July sentencing, Klavans says Oaks isn’t currently disqualified from office. He says it’s still legally speculative what the outcome will be.

Attorney H. Mark Stichel says keeping Oaks‘ name on the ballot could confuse voters, and he expects to appeal the judge’s ruling.

