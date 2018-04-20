MAIDA, N.D. (AP) - U.S. Customs and Border Protection officials have closed a Canadian entry port in northeastern North Dakota because of a propane leak.

Officials say the Maida entry port remains closed Friday after the leak was discovered Thursday by customs officers who have evacuated the port while repairs are made.

U.S. Department of Homeland Security spokesman Christopher Misson says an underground propane tank began leaking. He says the port should reopen Saturday when repairs are made and the propane dissipates.

Maida is a permit port, which means a permit is required to import commercial merchandise into the U.S. The nearby ports of Hannah and Walhalla will honor commercial permits issued for Maida while it’s closed.

