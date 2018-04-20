North Korean leader Kim Jong-un said Friday he will suspend all missile tests and shut down a nuclear test site, state media reported.

“From April 21, North Korea will stop nuclear tests and launches of intercontinental ballistic missiles,” the Korean Central News Agency said, as quoted by South Korea’s Yonhap agency.

The announcement came as Mr. Kim prepares for an historic summit with President Trump in late May or early June.

