The Republican National Committee set new fundraising record for the month of March, announcing they have raked in $13.9 million last month.
“Another month of record-breaking fundraising confirms what many in the mainstream media are ignoring: Americans are doing better under Republican leadership,” said RNC Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel. “Our country has more jobs, a growing economy, and higher wages, thanks to President Trump and Republicans in Congress.”
The RNC raised $39 million over the first quarter of 2018 and a total of nearly $172 million over the course of the current election cycle. It has almost $43 million cash on hand.
The RNC recently announced plans to invest $250 million into the 2018 midterm elections, in which the party is defending its House and Senate majorities.
The Washington Times Comment Policy
The Washington Times is switching its third-party commenting system from Disqus to Spot.IM. You will need to either create an account with Spot.im or if you wish to use your Disqus account look under the Conversation for the link "Have a Disqus Account?". Please read our Comment Policy
before commenting.