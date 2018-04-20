The Republican National Committee set new fundraising record for the month of March, announcing they have raked in $13.9 million last month.

“Another month of record-breaking fundraising confirms what many in the mainstream media are ignoring: Americans are doing better under Republican leadership,” said RNC Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel. “Our country has more jobs, a growing economy, and higher wages, thanks to President Trump and Republicans in Congress.”

The RNC raised $39 million over the first quarter of 2018 and a total of nearly $172 million over the course of the current election cycle. It has almost $43 million cash on hand.

The RNC recently announced plans to invest $250 million into the 2018 midterm elections, in which the party is defending its House and Senate majorities.

