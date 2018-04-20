MADISON, Wis. (AP) - House Speaker Paul Ryan says he thinks it would be a “good idea” for the United States to re-join the Asia-Pacific trade deal that President Donald Trump pulled the U.S. out of last year.

Trump is now signaling that he is open to rejoining the Trans-Pacific Partnership even though he campaigned on the promise to get out of the trade deal.

Ryan said Friday in a speech to members of the Wisconsin chamber of commerce that he thinks flaws in the TPP could be fixed. Ryan had been an advocate for the free trade deal but blocked a vote on it when Barack Obama was president, saying mistakes were made in negotiating the agreement.

Ryan says the trade deal could force counties like China “to agree to play by our rules and treat us fairly.”

Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC.