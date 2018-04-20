The State Department hit “China, Russia, Iran and North Korea” for violating the rights of their own citizens “on a daily basis” Friday, as U.S. diplomats released their annual worldwide human rights review, chronicling political executions, media oppression and other tyrannical activities in a range of nations.

While the review, known as the “Country Reports on Human Rights Practices,” also cited abuses in several countries considered to be close economic and military partners of Washington, it stressed that the United States seeks “to lead other nations by example” in promoting the rule of law and the fair treatment of people everywhere.

“States that restrict freedoms of expression and peaceful assembly; that allow and commit violence against members of religious, ethnic, and other minority groups; or that undermine the fundamental dignity of persons are morally reprehensible and undermine our interests,” acting Secretary of State John J. Sullivan wrote in an introductions to this year’s review.

“Our foreign policy reflects who we are and promotes freedom as a matter of principle,” wrote Mr. Sullivan, who’s headed the State Department since early April following President Trump’s firing of former Secretary of State Rex W. Tillerson.

“The United States,” Mr. Sullivan wrote, “will continue to support those around the world struggling for human dignity and liberty.”

Friday’s review was the 42nd produced by the State Department. The document, posted on the department’s website, is a country-by-country assessment of nearly every nation of the world — the U.S. itself being a notable exception.

