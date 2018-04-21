President Trump sent his “thoughts and prayers” to the Bush family as the funeral service for former first lady Barbara Bush got underway Sunday in Houston.

“Today, my thoughts and prayers are with the entire Bush family. In memory of First Lady Barbara Bush, there is a remembrance display located at her portrait in the Center Hall of the @WhiteHouse,” tweeted Mr. Trump.

The president planned to watch the funeral on TV at his Mar-a-Lago Club in Palm Beach, Florida, where he has been staying for most of the week after meeting there with Japan Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.

“First Lady Melania has arrived in Houston to pay our respects. Will be a beautiful day!” he tweeted.

Bush, the wife of President George H.W. Bush and mother of President George W. Bush, died Tuesday at the age of 92.

Mrs. Trump attended the funeral service at St. Martin’s Episcopal Church in Houston.

Among those attending the service were former Presidents Barack Obama and Bill Clinton, former first lady Michelle Obama and former first lady and secretary of state Hillary Clinton.

