AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) - A judge has ordered Maine’s secretary of state to reopen a probe into Republican U.S. Senate candidate Max Linn’s petition to be on the ballot.

The judge told Secretary of State Matt Dunlap on Friday to accept new evidence from the campaign of Eric Brakey of Auburn, who is seeking the Republican nomination to run for U.S. Senate.

Both candidates are seeking to challenge incumbent independent U.S. Sen. Angus King. Democrat Zak Ringelstein has also entered the race.

Dunlap ruled earlier this month that more than 200 signatures on Linn’s petition were invalid, but said there were enough signatures for him to qualify for the ballot. Brakey’s campaign appealed.

The Portland Press Herald reports that Linn has accused Brakey’s campaign of planting the false signatures to try to discredit him.

