ATKINSON, N.H. (AP) - A bridge in Atkinson is being named for a Timberlane Regional High School graduate who joined the Marines in response to 9/11 and was killed in Iraq in 2004.

Lance Cpl. Dimitrios Gavriel was 29 when he died in Anbar Province, Iraq. His friends and family were at the Statehouse on Friday when Gov. Chris Sununu signed a bill to name a bridge in his honor. The bridge over the Little River between Plaistow and Atkinson is near where Gavriel grew up.

Senate President Chuck Morse says the designation will help the community remember Gavriel as a friend, teammate, son and defender of freedom.

