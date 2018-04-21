DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) - Saudi state media is reporting that security forces responded to a small drone flying over a neighborhood in the kingdom’s capital after online videos circulated purporting to show the area ringing with small-arms fire.
The state-run Saudi Press Agency wrote on Twitter Saturday night that an investigation into the incident was underway.
Fear over a drone isn’t unfounded for Saudi Arabia. In Yemen, Shiite rebels and their allies fighting against a Saudi-led coalition have used bomb-carrying drones and flown others into the kingdom’s Patriot missile batteries.
The Saudi-led coalition and weapons analysts have said evidence suggests Iran supplies those drones, as well as light weapons and ballistic-missile technology, to the rebels. Iran has denied providing arms to the rebels, while criticizing the U.S. for largely arming the Saudi-led coalition.
