President Trump said Saturday he doesn’t believe his personal attorney, Michael Cohen, will “flip” against him under pressure from federal prosecutors who raided his offices.

“Sorry, I don’t see Michael doing that despite the horrible Witch Hunt and the dishonest media!” Mr. Trump tweeted. “Michael is a businessman for his own account/lawyer who I have always liked & respected.”

The president was referring to a New York Times article asserting that Mr. Cohen “could end up cooperating with federal officials who are investigating him” for activities partly related to his work for Mr. Trump.

The article quoted longtime Trump ally Roger Stone as saying, “Donald goes out of his way to treat him [Mr. Cohen] like garbage.”

The president tweeted: “The New York Times and a third rate reporter named Maggie Haberman, known as a Crooked H flunkie who I don’t speak to and have nothing to do with, are going out of their way to destroy Michael Cohen and his relationship with me in the hope that he will “flip.” They use … non-existent ‘sources’ and a drunk/drugged up loser who hates Michael, a fine person with a wonderful family. Most people will flip if the Government lets them out of trouble, even if…it means lying or making up stories.”

