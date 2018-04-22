Retiring Sen. Bob Corker of Tennessee on Sunday said that former Tennessee Gov. Phil Bredesen, a Democrat running to replace him, is “my friend” but that he will vote for fellow Republican Marsha Blackburn this fall.

Yet Mr. Corker, a Republican, had little to say in support of Ms. Blackburn — a conservative House member — beyond the fact she will help the GOP retain the majority under Sen. Mitch McConnell.

“I’m supporting the nominee. I’ve worked with the nominee for some time and I don’t know what else to say,” Mr. Corker told CNN’s State of the Union.

Mr. Corker raised eyebrows earlier in the week by speaking fondly about Mr. Bredesen and suggesting that Ms. Blackburn will face an uphill battle, despite her conservative bona fides in a red state.

The Washington Post reported that Mr. McConnell, the majority leader, pulled Mr. Corker aside on the Senate floor and asked him to be more of a team player.

The Senate is GOP is clinging to a 51-to-49 majority heading into this year’s elections. Democrats must defend a slew of seats in Trump country, yet they’re skittish about some of their recruiting efforts and liberal enthusiasm heading into this cycle.

On Thursday, Mr. Trump said Ms. Blackburn has his “full endorsement” and that he will campaign for her — a stark contrast to Mr. Corker, who spoke warmly about the Democratic contender.

“I’m not going to campaign against him,” the senator told CNN.

