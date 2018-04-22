MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) - Fox News Channel is kicking off its midterm election series with a debate in the West Virginia Republican Senate primary race.
The network said in a news release that candidates who reach a threshold of 10 percent in a Fox News poll being released this week will be invited to the May 1 debate.
Co-moderators for the debate in Morgantown will be chief political anchor Bret Baier and anchor Martha MacCallum.
The network will also host with the Florida GOP a Republican primary debate in Florida’s governor’s race on June 28.
Fox News will feature 30-minute editions of “Special Report” with Baier ahead of each debate and will follow with MacCallum breaking down the news from each debate during abbreviated versions of “The Story.”
Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC.
The Washington Times Comment Policy
The Washington Times is switching its third-party commenting system from Disqus to Spot.IM. You will need to either create an account with Spot.im or if you wish to use your Disqus account look under the Conversation for the link "Have a Disqus Account?". Please read our Comment Policy
before commenting.