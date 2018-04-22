Afghan officials say the toll from a suicide bombing in Kabul claimed by the Islamic State group has risen to 48 dead and 112 wounded.

Public Health Ministry spokesman Wahid Majro confirmed the toll from Sunday’s attack, in which the bomber targeted a voter registration center in the capital. IS claimed the attack, saying it targeted Shiite “apostates.”

Both IS and the more well-established Taliban have stepped up attacks across Afghanistan in recent years.

The U.S. and NATO formally concluded their combat mission in Afghanistan at the end of 2014, shifting to a focus on counterterrorism, training and support.

