White House counselor Kellyanne Conway tried Sunday to defend President Trump’s strident tweets about his longtime lawyer, Michael Cohen, saying the president was expressing loyalty to a close friend and not concern that his so-called fixer would aid federal agents investigating the president’s circle.

She also said Mr. Trump is dedicated to fighting stigma around opioid addiction, even as he referred an unnamed newspaper sources as a “drunk/drugged up loser.”

As much of the political world gathered for former First Lady Barbara Bush’s funeral early Saturday, Mr. Trump used Twitter to defend Mr. Cohen, whose offices were raided by federal authorities, raising questions about whether prosecutors would close in on the president himself.

“Most people will flip if the Government lets them out of trouble, even if it means lying or making up stories,” Mr. Trump posted. “Sorry, I don’t see Michael doing that despite the horrible Witch Hunt and dishonest media.”

Ms. Conway struggled to explain to CNN whether the president thought Mr. Cohen might have actual dirt that would prompt him to “flip” on Mr. Trump.

The main point, she said, was that Mr. Trump thought the raid on Mr. Cohen’s offices was inappropriate and that his former lawyer is being unfairly targeted.

“The president’s concern has been for Michael Cohen and the was he’s been treated,” Ms. Conway told CNN’s State of the Union. “He shows a great sense of loyalty to people who he thinks are being treated unfairly.”

She also said she did not know who Mr. Trump was referring to when he attacked a New York Times reporter for relying on a “drunk/drugged up” source “who hates Michael.”

