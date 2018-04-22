Mitt Romney won’t say whether he will support President Donald Trump for reelection in 2020.

The former Republican presidential nominee told reporters Saturday that he wants to see what the field of candidates looks like before making any commitment.

“In terms of what happens in 2020, we’re going to wait and see who runs,” he said backstage at the Utah Republican convention. “If I had to make that decision today, I’d be missing the opportunity to find out what they’re going to do for Utah.”

Romney is seeking Utah’s GOP nomination for Senate, but was forced into a primary race Saturday against state lawmaker Mike Kennedy.

He has said that he supports many of Trump’s policies but is also not afraid to criticize the president when necessary.

Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC.