MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) - President Donald J. Trump has named Mississippi State University President Mark E. Keenum as chairman of the Board for International Food and Agriculture Development.

The university said the White House announced the appointment this week.

The board was created in 1975. Board members are primarily from universities and provide advice on U.S. international assistance efforts in areas such as global food security and world hunger.

Keenum is an agricultural economist who previously served as undersecretary of the U.S. Department of Agriculture under President George W. Bush.

