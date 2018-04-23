BALTIMORE (AP) - Baltimore City Councilman Zeke Cohen plans to introduce a bill that would tighten restrictions on lobbyists.

The Baltimore Sun reports that Cohen plans to introduce the bill Monday. Cohen says the bill is a response to constituents who say they feel kept in the dark about the influence of lobbyists. He says former state Sen. Nathaniel T. Oaks pleading guilty to federal corruption charges has revealed a need for greater transparency.

The Transparency in Lobbying Act would require lobbyists to identify who they are to city government officials and file quarterly disclosure reports. It also would require the ethics board to post the disclosure reports online within 30 days of their filing and consider a three-year ban for lobbyists who violate the act.

___

Information from: The Baltimore Sun, http://www.baltimoresun.com

Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC.