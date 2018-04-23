SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) - Advocates looking for California to secede from the United States are trying for a third time since President Donald Trump’s election to get a statewide vote on the issue.

Secretary of State Alex Padilla said Monday that the initiative proponents can begin collecting signatures.

The latest version of the so-called Calexit initiative would ask voters about secession in 2020. If it passes, a second election would be held a year later asking voters to affirm the decision.

The initiative is proposed by Marcus Ruiz Evans and Louis Marinelli of a group called Yes California, which proposed California independence initiatives in 2015 and 2017.

A rival group proposed a Calexit initiative last year but did not turn in the required signatures.

Proponents have until Oct. 17 to collect nearly 366,000 signatures.

