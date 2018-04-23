KODIAK, Alaska (AP) - An Alaska Native tribe in Kodiak has questions about a proposed land exchange between the federal government and a private owner.
The Kodiak Daily Mirror reports a Coast Guard funding bill would trade tideland at Womens Bay on Kodiak Island for Ayakulik (eye-yah-KOO-lik) Island off Kodiak’s southwest coast.
Thomas Lance of the Sun’aq (SHOO-nak) Tribe of Kodiak says Womens Bay is valuable habitat for fish and migratory waterfowl.
The proposed swap is in a rider introduced by Alaska Republican Sen. Dan Sullivan.
Sullivan says the measure would turn a trafficked bay into an economic driver for Kodiak in exchange for property with conservation value.
Ayakulik Island is a nearly 11-acre (44,515-sq. meter) piece of land that provides nesting for red-faced cormorant.
