The lawyer for one of President Trump’s former campaign allies put the Democratic National Committee on notice Monday, telling it to preserve its databases, records and servers for inspection after filing its lawsuit against Russia, WikiLeaks and the Trump campaign last week.

The letter, sent to attorneys representing the DNC, demanded the preservation of all servers, databases and electronic and written records after the DNC filed a multimillion-dollar lawsuit, saying Russian intelligence officials and WikiLeaks hacked the DNC’s emails to elevate Donald Trump during the 2016 election, working in tandem to defeat Hillary Clinton.

It alleges the Trump campaign knew about the hacking and welcomed it instead of reporting the cyber breach to authorities.

“[We] intend to test the basic underlying claims that “Russians” hacked, stole, and disseminated DNC data, rather than the various other plausible scenarios, including internal theft,” wrote Robert Buschel, an attorney representing former Trump campaign ally Roger Stone, in his letter to the attorneys representing the DNC.

Mr. Stone is listed as one of the defendants in the lawsuit.

The Trump campaign called the DNC’s legal challenge a “sham.”

Tom Perez, chairman of the DNC, appeared on NBC’s “Meet the Press” Sunday to defend the lawsuit.

“Over the course of the last year, we have seen a mountain of evidence of collusion between the campaign and the Russians to basically effect our democracy and so we did our homework and we brought our civil case,” he said.

Meanwhile, Mr. Trump cheered the litigation on Twitter.

“So funny, the Democrats have sued the Republicans for Winning. Now he R’s counter and force them to turn over a treasure trove of material, including Servers and Emails!” Mr. Trump posted on Twitter Saturday.

The DNC had refused to allow the FBI to inspect its hacked servers and instead opted for a private company to conduct the review, former FBI Director James Comey told Congress last year.

In its lawsuit, the DNC said it spent millions to remedy the hack, hiring CrowdStrike Services, Inc., a cybersecurity firm, to review the damage.

As a result, the DNC had to “decommission more than 140 servers, remove and reinstall all software, including the operating systems, for more than 180 computers, and rebuild at least 11 servers.”

The complaint said CrowdStrike and the U.S. Government determined the DNC servers were hacked by two separate state sponsored Russian adversaries.

Mr. Buschel told The Washington Times the DNC had an obligation not to destroy the evidence of the hack if it was planning to file a lawsuit.

“We sent the preservation and hold letter because we want to know if the DNC “cremated the body” before we could examine and test the [toxicity] of the DNC’s questionable claims. Based on the reports and the lawsuit, the DNC is expecting, without verification, for a jury and America to accept its narrative,” said Mr. Buschel.

The DNC did not immediately respond to a request for comment about the preservation of its servers and data.

Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.