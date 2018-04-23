The Department of Justice said Monday it will award a $1 million grant to defray some of the overtime costs racked up by local law enforcement officials in response to the shooting deaths of 17 people at a Parkland, Florida, high school in February

Attorney General Jeff Sessions said the grant demonstrates the department’s commitment to helping first responders.

“The school shooting in Parkland shocked and horrified the nation, but the community and law enforcement at all levels have shown resilience and determination,” Mr. Sessions said. “As I told our state and local partners back in February, the Department of Justice stands ready to help them in any way we can. Today we offer $1 million to support the police who have been working overtime in the aftermath of this tragedy. They can be sure about this: we have their backs.”

The Bureau of Justice Assistance, a Justice Department arm that provides funds to improve safety across the country, will award the grant. It will be distributed to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, which coordinates police and other agencies throughout the state.

More than 18 local, state and federal law enforcement agencies responded to the Feb. 14 shooting at Marjorie Stoneman Douglas High School, the Justice Department said. Local, state and county agencies incurred several million dollars in costs, including securing crime scenes and operating command centers.

Last month, the Department of Education awarded Broward County Public Schools, where Marjory Stonemason Douglas High School is located, a $1 million grant to help students recover from trauma resulting from the shooting.

