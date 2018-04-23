President Trump criticized Democrats Monday after many of them said they will not support Mike Pompeo’s nomination for secretary of state.

“Hard to believe Obstructionists May vote against Mike Pompeo for Secretary of State. The Dems will not approve hundreds of good people, including the Ambassador to Germany. They are maxing out the time on approval process for all, never happened before. Need more Republicans!” Mr. Trumptweeted.

Mr. Trump’s choice for ambassador to Germany, Richard “Ric” Grenell, received the support of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee in January, but has yet to be voted on by the full Senate. Republicans want to change the hours of debate for some of the lower-level nominees to eight hours. Currently, the Senate allows 30 hours of debate, which Republicans say has allowed Democrats to deliberately slow the confirmation process.

