A federal grand jury has indicted a former Hickory, North Carolina, police officer accused of beating a female suspect and falsifying reports to cover it up, the Justice Department said Monday.
Robert George, 45, of Hickory was indicted on charges of use of excessive force and obstruction of justice, prosecutors said.
On Nov. 11, 2013, Mr. George “slammed [female suspect] face first to the ground” while she was handcuffed, then falsified police reports about the incident, saying the woman fell, prosecutors said in court filings.
Mr. George was terminated from the Hickory Police Department in 2014 after an internal investigation found departmental policies were violated, court documents disclosed.
