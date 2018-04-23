Former President George H.W. Bush is in the hospital in intensive care Monday evening.
According to the network, the 93-year-old Mr. Bush was taken to Houston Methodist Hospital early Sunday, just hours after Saturday’s funeral for former first lady Barbara Bush.
The former president suffers from an infection that has become a blood sepsis.
“He is responding to treatment and appears to be recovering,” the Bush family said in a Monday evening statement.
Despite longtime health problems and frequent hospitalizations, Mr. Bush attended his wife’s funeral and took greetings from a lengthy throng of mourners.
The Washington Times Comment Policy
The Washington Times is switching its third-party commenting system from Disqus to Spot.IM. You will need to either create an account with Spot.im or if you wish to use your Disqus account look under the Conversation for the link "Have a Disqus Account?". Please read our Comment Policy
before commenting.