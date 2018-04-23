Former President George H.W. Bush is in the hospital in intensive care, his office told reporters Monday evening.
The 93-year-old Mr. Bush was taken to Houston Methodist Hospital early Sunday, just hours after the funeral for former first lady Barbara Bush.
The former president suffers from an infection that has become a blood sepsis.
“He is responding to treatment and appears to be recovering,” his office said in a Monday evening statement.
Despite longtime health problems and frequent hospitalizations, Mr. Bush insisted on attending his wife’s funeral Saturday and taking greetings from a lengthy line of mourners.
