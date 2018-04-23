DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) - The office of Gov. Kim Reynolds says it has no evidence or records showing why she fired a longtime ally immediately after learning of workplace sexual harassment allegations against him.

Responding to open records requests, Reynolds’ office said Friday it never received documentary evidence of the alleged harassment by Iowa Finance Authority director David Jamison and created no other records detailing why he was fired.

The office says a Reynolds’ aide received verbal “reports of sexual harassment” on March 23 against Jamison, who was terminated the next day without an investigation. Reynolds and Jamison have known each other 20 years, dating to when they were county treasurers.

Reynolds last year supported a law change requiring agencies to release the “documented reasons and rationale” when public workers are fired or demoted. But the governor’s office says the requirement doesn’t apply to Jamison since he was an at-will appointee.

