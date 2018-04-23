Sen. Joe Manchin said Monday that he will vote for Mike Pompeo’s confirmation as secretary of state, making him the second Democrat to publicly say they’re in favor of Mr. Pompeo.

“After meeting with Mike Pompeo, discussing his foreign policy perspectives, & considering his distinguished time as CIA Director & his exemplary career in public service, I will vote to confirm Mike Pompeo to be our next Secretary of State,” Mr. Manchin, West Virginia Democrat, tweeted.

Mr. Manchin joins Sen. Heidi Heitkamp of North Dakota as the only two Democrats publicly support Mr. Pompeo. Neither senator is on the Foreign Relations Committee, set to vote Monday on a recommendation for Mr. Pompeo to the full Senate.

There is question about whether Mr. Pompeo will receive a favorable recommendation, however, with all Democrats and Republican Sen. Rand Paul of Kentucky saying they will not support the nomination. Even if the committee does not vote in his favor, Republicans have vowed to push Mr. Pompeo’s nomination through to the full Senate.

