Nearly one month after two congressional committees issued subpoenas, the Department of Justice has agreed to hand over documents related to investigative decisions it made surrounding the 2016 election, the chairs of those committees said late Monday.

The 1.2 million documents detailing the FBI’s decision whether to charge former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton for use of a private email server and the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act warrant for Trump campaign aide Cater Page.

Both the House Judiciary and House Oversight and Government Reform committees requested the documents in late October. After becoming frustrated with the pace of document production, the committees issued a subpoena on March 22.

House Judiciary Committee Chairman Bob Goodlatte, Virginia Republican, and House Oversight and Government Reform Committee Chairman Trey Gowdy, South Carolina Republican, said in a statement they began meeting with Justice Department officials on April 11 to access the documents.

The statement did not say if the documents would be sent to Congress or if they would have to view them at the Justice Department. It also did not provide a timeline for when the documents would be made available.

“We look forward to reviewing the information to better understand the decisions made by the Department of Justice in 2016 and 2017,” Mr. Goodlatte said in a statement. “Congress has a constitutional responsibility to preserve the integrity of our justice system by ensuring transparency and accountability of actions taken.”

Earlier this month, the Justice Department agreed to hand over all of the documents requested by the House Intelligence Committee after a congressman threatened to impeach FBI Director Christopher Wray and Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein over the delay.

The documents handed over to the Intelligence Committee detailed the FBI’s probe of the Trump campaign’s contacts with Russia.

Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.