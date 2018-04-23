Small Business Administrator Linda McMahon said Monday that the tax cuts are providing optimism throughout the country.

“What is continuing is this optimism, is businesses that are growing throughout the country, starting, getting access to capital. And that’s what SBA does,” Mrs. McMahon said on Fox News.

She said the agency is launching a virtual series for National Small Business Week that will provide guidance for those looking to get their businesses started and how to continue growing.

National Small Business Week is set to start next week.

