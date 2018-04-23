White House Director of Legislative Affairs Marc Short said Monday that Democrats are being pressured by liberal groups to vote against Mike Pompeo’s confirmation for secretary of state.

“The reason for the opposition is the Moveon.org and the Bernie Sandinistas have littered Democratic offices. They’ll tell us that in private, but then in public they’ll go out and say something else,” Mr. Short said on CNN.

Mr. Pompeo currently heads the Central Intelligence Agency but was nominated by President Trump to take over at the State Department after former Secretary Rex W. Tillerson was fired. Despite going through a confirmation process for his CIA role, Mr. Pompeo faces another Senate confirmation vote for his new role this week.

“They know that he is a uniquely qualified person,” Mr. Short said.

Democrats on the Senate Foreign Relations Committee and Republican Sen. Rand Paul have already said they will not support a recommendation to the full Senate.

Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.