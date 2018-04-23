DEVELOPING:

Duchess of Cambridge Kate Middleton gave birth to a baby boy, her third child with Prince William, on Monday at St. Mary’s Hospital, Kensington Palaceannounced.

The baby weighed 8 pounds and 7 ounces.

The palace also notes that both the mother and baby are doing well.

Her Royal Highness The Duchess of Cambridge was safely delivered of a son at 1101hrs.



The baby weighs 8lbs 7oz.



The Duke of Cambridge was present for the birth.



Her Royal Highness and her child are both doing well. — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) April 23, 2018

