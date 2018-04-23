DEVELOPING:
Duchess of Cambridge Kate Middleton gave birth to a baby boy, her third child with Prince William, on Monday at St. Mary’s Hospital, Kensington Palaceannounced.
The baby weighed 8 pounds and 7 ounces.
The palace also notes that both the mother and baby are doing well.
