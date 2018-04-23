RUTLAND, Vt. (AP) - Prosecutors have dismissed the four most serious charges against a Vermont teen accused of plotting to shoot up his former high school and cause mass casualties. The incident led to some changes in Vermont’s gun laws.

Rutland County State’s Attorney Rose Kennedy said that a ruling by the Vermont Supreme Court has made the prosecution against 18-year-old Jack Sawyer “untenable.” In a nine-page notice released Monday, Kennedy said the state is dismissing all attempted murder charges and an aggravated assault with a weapon charge. Sawyer has been held without bail since his Feb. 15 arrest.

Kennedy said she’ll proceed with two lesser charges of criminal threatening and carrying a dangerous weapon. She is asking the judge overseeing the case to keep Sawyer’s bail at $100,000.

Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC.